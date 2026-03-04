Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,388 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,083,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $228,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,592.80. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $240,289.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 89,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,942. The trade was a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,945. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The company had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference is available; this is informational for modeling product timelines and pipeline commentary but contains no new regulatory decisions. TD Cowen Presentation Transcript

Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference is available; this is informational for modeling product timelines and pipeline commentary but contains no new regulatory decisions. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling by multiple senior executives (CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares; several EVPs, the CFO and CAO also sold material blocks) — these trades reduced several insiders’ holdings by ~3–10% and totaled well over $1M for the CEO alone. Such coordinated/large insider liquidity can signal personal cash needs or tax planning, but markets often read it as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC filing (CEO sale) here: Insider Sale SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling by multiple senior executives (CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares; several EVPs, the CFO and CAO also sold material blocks) — these trades reduced several insiders’ holdings by ~3–10% and totaled well over $1M for the CEO alone. Such coordinated/large insider liquidity can signal personal cash needs or tax planning, but markets often read it as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC filing (CEO sale) here: Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced or are soliciting lead plaintiffs for a securities-fraud class action (alleging misstatements/omissions related to setrusumab) covering Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025; several firms set April 6 lead‑plaintiff deadlines. The proliferation of notices and a filed class action increases legal and financial uncertainty and is likely exerting downward pressure on the stock. Example notice: Kessler Topaz Class Action Notice

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

