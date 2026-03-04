Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPOR. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 50.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

In other Gulfport Energy news, SVP Lester Zitkus sold 4,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $881,099.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,281.49. This trade represents a 37.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $1,043,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,206.15. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,679 shares of company stock worth $10,083,456. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPOR stock opened at $211.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $225.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.61 by ($0.01). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $398.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.24 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPOR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

