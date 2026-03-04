Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank Of Canada

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MEDP. Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $564.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.67.

Shares of MEDP opened at $465.38 on Monday. Medpace has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $628.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The firm had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,569,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 160.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 150.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Medpace by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

