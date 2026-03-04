Morgan Stanley Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $128.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $164.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $141.00 price target on Molina Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $220.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Shares of MOH traded up $5.35 on Wednesday, reaching $150.16. 275,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.52. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,458 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 344.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,380,000 after purchasing an additional 746,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,113,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,003,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

