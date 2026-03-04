Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

NYSE EVT remained flat at $25.99 on Wednesday. 57,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $327,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of tax-advantaged income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund pursues its investment objective by primarily acquiring dividend-paying equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies, with a focus on businesses that have demonstrated a track record of consistent cash distributions. EVT may also invest in American depositary receipts and other securities that offer favorable tax treatment for U.S.

