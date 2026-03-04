Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.05 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.95%.Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

