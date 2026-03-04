Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Drops By 13.8%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,407 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the January 29th total of 10,913 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,020. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprott Focus Trust

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 173,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $1,495,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager owned 3,282,803 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,105.80. This trade represents a 5.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 272,022 shares of company stock worth $2,339,907. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed‐end management investment company trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker FUND. Externally managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, the trust offers investors targeted exposure to publicly traded companies that generate revenue through precious metals royalty and streaming agreements. By focusing on this segment, the trust provides a specialized approach to gaining potential income and capital appreciation tied to gold, silver and other base metal production.

The investment strategy centers on assembling a diversified portfolio of royalty and streaming firms with long‐life assets, stable cash flow profiles and strong growth outlooks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.