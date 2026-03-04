Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Drops By 13.8%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,407 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the January 29th total of 10,913 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,020. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $10.16.
In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 173,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $1,495,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager owned 3,282,803 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,105.80. This trade represents a 5.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 272,022 shares of company stock worth $2,339,907. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed‐end management investment company trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker FUND. Externally managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, the trust offers investors targeted exposure to publicly traded companies that generate revenue through precious metals royalty and streaming agreements. By focusing on this segment, the trust provides a specialized approach to gaining potential income and capital appreciation tied to gold, silver and other base metal production.
The investment strategy centers on assembling a diversified portfolio of royalty and streaming firms with long‐life assets, stable cash flow profiles and strong growth outlooks.
