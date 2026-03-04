Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR):

3/4/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/24/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

2/20/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/9/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

1/26/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

1/12/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

1/12/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

1/8/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

