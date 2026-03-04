Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR):
- 3/4/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
- 2/24/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.
- 2/20/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 2/9/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 1/26/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.
- 1/12/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 1/12/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 1/8/2026 – Arbor Realty Trust had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.
Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.
