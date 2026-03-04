Royce & Associates LP Sells 97,163 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,163 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 112.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $33.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 target price on Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidity Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Katharin S. Dyer sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $259,157.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,809.90. This represents a 18.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 52,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $1,728,425.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,485.20. The trade was a 34.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

