Reviewing Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Zynex -68.35% -804.30% -36.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Demant A/S and Zynex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $3.48 billion 1.70 $233.91 million N/A N/A Zynex $108.20 million 0.04 $2.99 million ($2.43) -0.05

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Demant A/S has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Demant A/S and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 0 1 0 1 3.00 Zynex 1 2 1 0 2.00

Zynex has a consensus target price of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 3,820.00%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Summary

Demant A/S beats Zynex on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets and solutions for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and braces for rehabilitation support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500); Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring and intravascular volume monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

