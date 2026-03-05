Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 20,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $1,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $53,506,588.20. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $702,100.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $786,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $1,522,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. 1,684,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($2.16). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 136.12%. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,200,200,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after acquiring an additional 749,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $128,201,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,031,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

