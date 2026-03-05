Insider Selling: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $590,056.46 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.21, for a total value of $590,056.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,267,364.73. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.21, for a total transaction of $400,805.09.

On Monday, February 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.68, for a total transaction of $410,535.72.

On Monday, February 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.68, for a total transaction of $604,381.68.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.18, for a total value of $402,044.22.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Javier Olivan sold 172 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.18, for a total value of $109,938.96.

On Sunday, February 15th, Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total transaction of $1,574,473.97.

On Monday, February 9th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.19, for a total transaction of $342,869.23.

On Monday, February 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.60, for a total transaction of $369,448.20.

On Monday, January 26th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.00, for a total transaction of $343,805.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.35, for a total transaction of $314,516.95.

NASDAQ:META traded up $12.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $667.73. 10,775,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,539,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $655.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.02 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: News Corp signed a multiyear AI content-licensing deal that gives Meta paid access to US/UK newsroom content for model training and retrieval — reduces legal risk around training data and improves quality of AI outputs. News Corp licensing deal

News Corp signed a multiyear AI content-licensing deal that gives Meta paid access to US/UK newsroom content for model training and retrieval — reduces legal risk around training data and improves quality of AI outputs. Positive Sentiment: Meta is forming a new applied AI engineering organization (flat structure, close partnership with its Superintelligence Lab/Reality Labs) to speed model development — signals continued R&D investment that supports future AI product rollouts and monetization. Applied AI org

Meta is forming a new applied AI engineering organization (flat structure, close partnership with its Superintelligence Lab/Reality Labs) to speed model development — signals continued R&D investment that supports future AI product rollouts and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Meta is testing an AI-powered shopping research tool inside its chatbot — a direct move to expand commerce monetization beyond ads if rolled out at scale. AI shopping tool test

Reports say Meta is testing an AI-powered shopping research tool inside its chatbot — a direct move to expand commerce monetization beyond ads if rolled out at scale. Neutral Sentiment: Policy/power risk for data centers: the White House discussion on data-center self-supplied power and energy-cost pledges creates regulatory and capex uncertainty for operators (including hyperscalers). It’s a macro/legal issue rather than a Meta-specific earnings shock for now. Data center power policy

Policy/power risk for data centers: the White House discussion on data-center self-supplied power and energy-cost pledges creates regulatory and capex uncertainty for operators (including hyperscalers). It’s a macro/legal issue rather than a Meta-specific earnings shock for now. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are re‑examining Meta’s valuation after a strong multi‑year run; useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Valuation analysis

Analysts and outlets are re‑examining Meta’s valuation after a strong multi‑year run; useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares (~$36.5M) in a disclosed SEC filing — large insider sales can spook retail investors even if done under pre-set plans. SEC filing – insider sale

CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares (~$36.5M) in a disclosed SEC filing — large insider sales can spook retail investors even if done under pre-set plans. Negative Sentiment: Facebook experienced outages for thousands of U.S. users (Downdetector/Reuters) — a short-term engagement and reputation hit that can transiently pressure ad impressions and sentiment. Outage report

Facebook experienced outages for thousands of U.S. users (Downdetector/Reuters) — a short-term engagement and reputation hit that can transiently pressure ad impressions and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Meta scaled back parts of its custom “Olympus” AI accelerator program highlight execution risk and likely greater near‑term reliance on external GPU suppliers — a potential margin/capex and partner-concentration consideration. Chip program pullback

META has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $835.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.44.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

