Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Jared Gollob Sells 5,613 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) insider Jared Gollob sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $499,164.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 122,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,038.97. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jared Gollob also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jared Gollob sold 4,895 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $417,543.50.

On Monday, December 8th, Jared Gollob sold 49,307 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $4,372,051.69.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of KYMR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. 1,043,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,415. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 8,657,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,813 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,474,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,685,000 after purchasing an additional 845,922 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,563,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KYMR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $84.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $81.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

