Matt Aboud Sells 12,126 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,126 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $636,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,235. This represents a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matt Aboud also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Matt Aboud sold 2,971 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $156,482.57.
NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,843. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. Century Aluminum Company has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $56.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $942,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $987,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 620.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 143,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.
Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.
The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.
