Matt Aboud Sells 12,126 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,126 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $636,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,235. This represents a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matt Aboud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Matt Aboud sold 2,971 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $156,482.57.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,843. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. Century Aluminum Company has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $56.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.63 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 1.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $942,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $987,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 620.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 143,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

