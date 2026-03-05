Aware Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) executives used the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to frame the past year as a “foundational” period marked by strategic investments in biometric technology, certifications, and go-to-market capabilities, while acknowledging that procurement timing—particularly in the federal market—continued to create variability in quarterly results.

Management highlights a three-part transformation

CEO and President Ajay Amlani said fiscal 2025 was defined less by top-line growth and more by progress against a “three-pronged transformation”: advancing core biometric technology (with emphasis on liveness and orchestration), strengthening a “science-forward, customer-obsessed” go-to-market model, and deepening partnerships and certifications designed to build trust and enable scale.

Amlani described liveness as a central focus due to increasing risks from biometric injection attacks, deepfakes, and presentation attacks. He said the company invested in science and research to remain competitive and pointed to its “next-generation Intelligent Liveness,” which he said aims to deliver “verifiable proof of personhood.” He cited results from NIST IR 8491, where Aware said it achieved best-in-class gender and race parity and the “lowest racial bias rating in the market.” Amlani also emphasized product attributes including sub-second capture speeds and efforts to reduce false negatives while adapting to evolving spoofing threats.

On biometric orchestration, Amlani highlighted the company’s “Aware Awareness Platform,” describing an orchestration framework intended to maximize uptime, support modular integration across biometric modalities, and simplify deployments. He said Aware is building an open-architecture biometric infrastructure designed to support civil and criminal identity management in one scalable environment, with a focus on security, interoperability, and scalability.

Government, international, and aviation activity

Amlani said testing activity remained strong across the portfolio in both government and commercial sectors, driven in part by demand for defenses against deepfakes and presentation attacks. He noted customer feedback has been encouraging around algorithm accuracy, ease of integration, and deployment flexibility, while cautioning that evaluation cycles—especially in government—can be lengthy.

He also pointed to continued engagement in fingerprint biometrics, citing the company’s long-standing experience. Over the year, Aware added leadership across engineering, product, sales, and marketing, including a new head of engineering and a new head of product, which he said began implementing operational improvements and aligning development more closely with customer requirements.

Discussing market activity in the quarter, Amlani said procurement delays tied to the effects of a government shutdown slowed appropriations and procurement cycles. Despite that backdrop, he said the company deployed its first mobile biometric solution within a U.S. federal agency in Q4 and continued onboarding additional U.S. law enforcement agencies. Internationally, he said Aware launched a pilot program with a Caribbean nation for biometric time-and-attendance systems for government employees.

In aviation and border-related use cases, Amlani highlighted a Q4 test of biometric boarding at Orlando International Airport. In partnership with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Aware’s technology supports contactless passenger processing under the Biometric Exit Program, which Amlani said can improve throughput, reduce document handling, and enhance traveler experience.

Certifications and evaluations emphasized as competitive differentiators

Amlani and management repeatedly emphasized third-party validations and certifications as key to competing for larger enterprise and government opportunities. Amlani said Aware completed DHS-related biometric testing programs and improved face and fingerprint algorithm performance in accuracy, bias mitigation, and scalability. He also said the company completed DHS “river face matching evaluations” and achieved ISO 30107-3 certification for presentation attack detection.

Amlani cited performance in DHS evaluations, including that Aware—operating under an alias in a “selfie-to-document match track”—was one of five vendors to meet all DHS high-performance benchmarks and one of three to achieve “zero failure to extract” rates for both selfie and document images. He added that Aware delivered the lowest false match rate among that group, including against “demographically similar imposters.”

In addition, Amlani said Aware achieved ISO 27001 certification for information security management and completed independent biometric bias testing conducted by BixeLab under ISO/IEC 19795-10, which he said produced “outstanding results” across real-world conditions. He also said the company achieved FIDO2 server certification, enabling passkey-based authentication “layered with biometric verification.” Amlani and management characterized these certifications as increasingly required in procurements and a way to narrow competitive sets.

Financial results: flat revenue, higher net loss

CFO David Traverse reported fourth-quarter revenue of $4.7 million, compared with $4.8 million in the prior-year quarter. He attributed the slight decrease to lower perpetual software license revenue, partially offset by higher maintenance and services and other revenue.

Fourth-quarter operating expenses were $6.1 million, down from $6.3 million a year earlier. Traverse said the prior-year quarter included one-time costs related to the former CEO’s transition, including $600,000 in severance and accelerated stock-based compensation expense. Net loss for Q4 was $1.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $800,000 in both periods.

For the full year ended December 31, 2025, Traverse reported revenue of $17.3 million versus $17.4 million in 2024, again citing lower perpetual license revenue partially offset by increases in maintenance and services and other revenue. Full-year net loss was $5.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $4.6 million, compared with $3.9 million in 2024.

Traverse said the company ended the year with $22.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, and no debt. He said the balance sheet reflects increased investment in staffing, technology, certifications, and go-to-market initiatives. Both Traverse and Amlani cautioned that quarterly results may remain “uneven” due to procurement cycles and conversion timing, particularly in government and large enterprise markets.

Pipeline, deal dynamics, and 2026 focus

On the question-and-answer portion of the call, Amlani said the company saw programs move slower than expected in 2025 and pointed to disruption from a government shutdown. He said Aware has since seen increased activity in federal government meetings and “significant pipeline acceleration,” while continuing to pursue international and commercial opportunities.

Traverse said the revenue mix between perpetual licenses, maintenance, services, and recurring software will likely continue to vary based on the programs Aware secures. He said the company is focused on expanding its presence in “live programs” where its platform can be deployed and maintained over multiple years, rather than targeting a specific revenue mix.

Amlani described a typical customer progression from evaluation to pilot to production, emphasizing a “land and expand” approach—starting small, validating performance, and expanding over time as expectations are met. He also said retention remains strong “well above industry benchmarks,” and that about three-fourths of the pipeline consists of new logos, with the remainder representing expansion within existing accounts.

Management also addressed why deals are not always announced when signed. Traverse said most contracts fall within ordinary-course business and do not require separate SEC disclosure, and that many government and security-focused customers include confidentiality provisions. He added that contract signing is not always the most meaningful milestone given pilots and deployments can progress over time.

Looking ahead, Amlani said 2026 success metrics include stronger execution and improved conversion of pipeline into program wins, progression from pilots and evaluations into production deployments, and greater consistency in bookings and revenue over time as efforts take hold—while acknowledging quarter-to-quarter variability may persist.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a technology company specializing in biometric software and image processing solutions. Its core offerings include fingerprint, face and iris recognition algorithms, biometric template management, and mobile enrolment tools designed to capture and verify identities in secure environments. The company’s software development kits (SDKs) and web services APIs enable system integrators, device manufacturers and application developers to embed biometric and forensic capabilities into their products and services.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, Aware evolved from an imaging technology provider into a leading vendor of biometric software.

