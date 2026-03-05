Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 247,113 Shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $4,900,250.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 454,821 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,100.43. The trade was a 35.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $4,156,457.48.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $4,351,677.54.

On Friday, January 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 111,112 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $2,135,572.64.

On Friday, January 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,223 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $907,626.06.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 59,757 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,124,626.74.

On Monday, December 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 134,148 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $2,464,298.76.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE RSI traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. 1,244,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,783 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,471 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,109 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 378,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after purchasing an additional 193,110 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Susquehanna set a $22.00 price target on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rush Street Interactive to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

