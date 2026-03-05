Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Up 33.6% in February

Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,585,854 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 29th total of 1,187,013 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,507 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 194,507 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hf Foods Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hf Foods Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hf Foods Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hf Foods Group by 393.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 103,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hf Foods Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hf Foods Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Hf Foods Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HFFG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 116,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hf Foods Group has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

About Hf Foods Group

HF Foods Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports and distributes a variety of ethnic and specialty food products primarily for retail and foodservice customers in the United States. The company focuses on value‐added fresh and frozen offerings that cater to growing consumer interest in Hispanic and other global cuisines. Its vertically integrated operations include in‐house manufacturing, procurement of specialty ingredients, and third‐party distribution partnerships.

The company’s product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including fresh and frozen tamales, enchiladas, empanadas, tortillas and quesadillas, as well as shelf‐stable salsas, sauces, dips, spreads and snack items.

