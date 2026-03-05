Pamela Morrow Sells 12,000 Shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) SVP Pamela Morrow sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,494 shares in the company, valued at $293,528.80. The trade was a 64.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DRS traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,101. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,091,000 after buying an additional 34,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,965,000 after acquiring an additional 153,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,144,000 after acquiring an additional 870,772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,661,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,596 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,887,000 after purchasing an additional 981,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company’s portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

