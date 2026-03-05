Contrasting SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) & GIBO (NASDAQ:GIBO)

GIBO (NASDAQ:GIBO – Get Free Report) and SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

GIBO has a beta of -2.59, indicating that its share price is 359% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEMrush has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GIBO and SEMrush, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GIBO 0 0 0 0 0.00 SEMrush 1 5 0 0 1.83

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

66.3% of GIBO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GIBO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of SEMrush shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GIBO and SEMrush”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GIBO $30.00 million 0.17 -$24.85 million N/A N/A SEMrush $443.64 million 4.01 $8.24 million ($0.02) -597.00

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than GIBO.

Profitability

This table compares GIBO and SEMrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GIBO N/A N/A N/A SEMrush -4.27% -3.20% -2.14%

Summary

SEMrush beats GIBO on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GIBO

Global IBO Group Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation creation and streaming platform for storytellers and content creators. Global IBO Group Ltd., formerly known as Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK.

About SEMrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

