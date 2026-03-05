Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 2,206 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Poulton sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $722,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,059,048.45. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY traded up $8.65 on Wednesday, hitting $327.30. 931,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,848. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.29 and a 200-day moving average of $417.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.96.

View Our Latest Report on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.