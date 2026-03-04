ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.43 and last traded at $69.62. 31,903,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 52,083,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 5.2%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $1.5055 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.