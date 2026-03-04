ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.43 and last traded at $69.62. 31,903,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 52,083,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 5.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $1.5055 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

