Insider Selling: Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Insider Sells 11,600 Shares of Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Benjamin Walz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 1,463 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.83, for a total transaction of $268,943.29.

On Thursday, February 12th, Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 666 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.40, for a total value of $122,144.40.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $3,918,966.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.09. 11,037,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,072,181. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $191.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company's revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tension in the Middle East has pushed crude and natural-gas futures higher, creating a tailwind for integrated majors like Chevron by supporting margins and cash flow expectations. Read More.

Geopolitical tension in the Middle East has pushed crude and natural-gas futures higher, creating a tailwind for integrated majors like Chevron by supporting margins and cash flow expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major brokerages and Wall Street research have been upbeat recently (upgraded price targets and bullish notes), reinforcing investor confidence in Chevron’s cash returns and long-term outlook. Read More.

Major brokerages and Wall Street research have been upbeat recently (upgraded price targets and bullish notes), reinforcing investor confidence in Chevron’s cash returns and long-term outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term positioning by large investors (including increased exposure reported in recent institutional filings) and commentary highlighting Chevron’s scale and dividend profile support the stock’s medium-term appeal. Read More.

Longer-term positioning by large investors (including increased exposure reported in recent institutional filings) and commentary highlighting Chevron’s scale and dividend profile support the stock’s medium-term appeal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail and analyst attention has increased trading activity and headline sensitivity; that can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Read More.

Heightened retail and analyst attention has increased trading activity and headline sensitivity; that can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Chevron halted production and declared force majeure at the Leviathan gas field after Israeli security orders tied to regional hostilities — an immediate operational disruption that creates uncertainty around near-term gas volumes and local cash flow. Read More.

Chevron halted production and declared force majeure at the Leviathan gas field after Israeli security orders tied to regional hostilities — an immediate operational disruption that creates uncertainty around near-term gas volumes and local cash flow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by R. Hewitt Pate (multiple large blocks disclosed in SEC filings) has likely contributed to near-term selling pressure and investor caution. Read More.

Significant insider selling by R. Hewitt Pate (multiple large blocks disclosed in SEC filings) has likely contributed to near-term selling pressure and investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader geopolitical headlines (reports of Iranian contacts with U.S. counterparts and threats in the Strait of Hormuz) have increased market volatility and raised the risk premium on energy names despite higher commodity prices. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.95.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,837,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $988,083,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

