MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Should You Buy?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.90 and last traded at $63.70. 10,187,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 8,547,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP

MP Materials Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 7.24.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,960. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $24,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,105,965 shares in the company, valued at $824,889,437.10. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,146 shares of company stock worth $45,767,276. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in MP Materials by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.