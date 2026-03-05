Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 446 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 29th total of 331 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA JRE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 893. Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $1.081 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF ( NYSEARCA:JRE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 5.49% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

