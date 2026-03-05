Short Interest in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Increases By 31.1%

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 506,873 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 29th total of 386,758 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 549,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $950.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.23. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($25.53) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.48 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 39.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. Kayne Anderson BDC’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

