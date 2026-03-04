Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,521 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ARM by 41.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,611,000 after buying an additional 1,396,684 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in ARM by 116.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ARM by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ARM by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,320,000 after purchasing an additional 309,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARM by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after purchasing an additional 805,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $121.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 4.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARM. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on ARM from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a $170.00 target price on ARM in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

About ARM

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

