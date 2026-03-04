Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,485 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,194,000 after purchasing an additional 525,291 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,069,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,016,000 after purchasing an additional 520,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,738,000 after buying an additional 460,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,638,000 after buying an additional 429,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.02.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on J shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.