Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 10,923.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 139.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BROS stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

