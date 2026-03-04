Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 164,812 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 29th total of 134,115 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KMERF remained flat at $54.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $54.98.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

About Komercní banka, a.s.

(Get Free Report)

Komercní banka, a.s. is one of the leading financial institutions in the Czech Republic, providing a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. As a universal bank, it offers deposit taking, lending, payment and cash management solutions, as well as trade finance, leasing and factoring services. The bank also delivers investment products, asset management and insurance services through its subsidiaries, catering to diverse client needs across multiple sectors.

The bank’s retail segment features online and branch-based banking services, including savings and current accounts, consumer loans, mortgages and payment cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.