Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Short Interest Down 20.6% in February

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,431,495 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 29th total of 1,802,962 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,271,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 21.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of YANG stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 395,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,185. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

