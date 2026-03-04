Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.05, but opened at $23.28. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 167 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPG shares. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $51.00 price target on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Down 8.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

