JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.31 Million Stake in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,431 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Public by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Public by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Prudential Public by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 22.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

