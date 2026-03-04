First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 771,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $36 and put a “buy” rating on VIAV — a notable analyst upgrade that supports upside expectations and likely attracts buyers. Read More.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $116,792.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,532.22. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 42,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,176,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,592,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,803,485. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,765 shares of company stock valued at $13,306,119. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

