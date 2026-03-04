JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Ralliant worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Ralliant during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of RAL opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ralliant Corporation has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $57.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Insider Transactions at Ralliant

In other news, Director Kate Mitchell bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,299.28. This represents a 38.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anelise Angelino Sacks purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,873.75. This represents a 58.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $332,233.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ralliant in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RAL

Ralliant Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.