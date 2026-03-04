JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,943 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF $CRBN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.55% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of CRBN opened at $232.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.71 and its 200 day moving average is $229.88. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $240.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,113.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

