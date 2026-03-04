Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,362,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.12% of Omnicell worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,692,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1,316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 130,742 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business had revenue of $313.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $304,689.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,532.60. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

