Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells 3,687 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $92,838.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 175,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,982.04. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Larry Todd Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Larry Todd Edwards sold 2,052 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $52,326.00.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,037. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Positive Sentiment: Arcutis announced first participant enrollment in a Phase 1a/1b study of ARQ-234 (a CD200R agonist) to evaluate safety/tolerability in healthy volunteers and adults with moderate–severe atopic dermatitis — a clear pipeline positive that supports long-term growth potential. ARQ-234 trial enrollment

Short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent/erroneous (reports show 0 shares / NaN changes), so it provides no actionable signal to explain today’s move. Investors should treat those figures as unreliable until clarified by exchange data. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple company insiders sold shares on Feb 27–Mar 2 (including Todd Watanabe, Masaru Matsuda, Patrick Burnett, CFO Latha Vairavan and others). The aggregated sales total ~62,000 shares across named insiders (largest single sale ~37,349 shares by Watanabe). Insider sales can be interpreted as near-term negative sentiment or simple liquidity diversification — but the market often reacts negatively to clustered insider dispositions. Representative SEC filings: Todd Watanabe sale Watanabe Form 4 , Masaru Matsuda filings Matsuda Form 4

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

