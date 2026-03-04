Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,376,499 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 29th total of 4,453,719 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,373,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,373,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. 1,422,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. Steven Madden has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $46.88.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Steven Madden

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,170.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 568,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 115,284 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.