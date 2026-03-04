iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,441 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 29th total of 9,416 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,202 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,202 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of LDRT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. 37,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,921. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Company Profile
