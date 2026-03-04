iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,441 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 29th total of 9,416 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,202 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,202 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LDRT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. 37,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,921. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (LDRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds, tracking an equally-weighted index that staggers maturities across a portfolio of underlying iShares iBonds Treasury ETFs, all maturing within six years. Each underlying fund comprises US Treasury bonds Government, Treasury Investment Grade annually. LDRT was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

