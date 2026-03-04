Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Head-To-Head Survey

Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS – Get Free Report) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamehaus and Red Rock Resorts”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamehaus $118.05 million 0.46 $3.96 million $0.07 14.43 Red Rock Resorts $2.01 billion 3.17 $188.07 million $3.13 19.41

Profitability

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Gamehaus. Gamehaus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gamehaus and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamehaus N/A N/A N/A Red Rock Resorts 9.35% 58.13% 4.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gamehaus has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gamehaus and Red Rock Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamehaus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Red Rock Resorts 0 3 11 0 2.79

Red Rock Resorts has a consensus price target of $71.15, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Gamehaus.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Gamehaus on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

