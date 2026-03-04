10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Critical Comparison

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Free Report) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.93, meaning that its stock price is 393% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10x Genomics has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and 10x Genomics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $9.81 million 0.05 -$360.50 million ($572.83) 0.00 10x Genomics $642.82 million 4.55 -$43.54 million ($0.35) -65.40

10x Genomics has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSP Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MSP Recovery and 10x Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 1 0 0 0 1.00 10x Genomics 3 9 4 0 2.06

10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $18.46, indicating a potential downside of 19.33%. Given 10x Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -7,328.48% -326.80% -81.27% 10x Genomics -6.77% -6.89% -5.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

10x Genomics beats MSP Recovery on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C. Quesada, and Diana Diaz on July 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity and networks on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell gene expression flex; single cell immune profiling used to study the immune system; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) solution to understand the epigenetic state; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression which enables simultaneous interrogation of both the RNA and chromatin accessibility, using ATAC in a single cell. The company also provides Visium platform which enables researchers to understand the spatial positions of biological analytes within tissues at high resolution; and Xenium platform for in situ analysis. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

