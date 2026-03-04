Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 15,429 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NMI were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NMI by 51.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised NMI’s full‑year and multi‑year outlook: FY2026 EPS was increased to $5.10 (from $5.01), FY2027 to $5.49 and FY2028 to $5.65 — suggesting stronger longer‑term earnings power. MarketBeat: Zacks revises NMI estimates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 55.05%.The firm had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $2,179,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,462,737.93. The trade was a 11.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 22,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $898,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,853.30. The trade was a 40.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $4,495,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

