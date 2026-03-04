JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,696,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after purchasing an additional 83,304 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,644,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after buying an additional 226,320 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,850,000 after buying an additional 90,144 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,628,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,896,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 918,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHM stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1121 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index. The Index tracks publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the United States dollar-denominated, short-term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds and pre-refunded bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.