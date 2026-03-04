Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,418,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,264 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,873,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Visa by 12.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 51,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $321.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.76. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. HSBC upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

