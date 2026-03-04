Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,418,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,264 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,873,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Visa by 12.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 51,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Visa is expanding its stablecoin-linked Visa card program with Stripe-owned Bridge to more than 100 countries, a major scale-up from the initial markets. The move extends Visa’s addressable market for crypto-linked payment products and positions it to capture merchant and consumer flows as institutional stablecoin settlement momentum builds. Exclusive: Visa to expand card partnership with Stripe’s Bridge to over 100 countries
- Positive Sentiment: Visa is piloting onchain settlement (with Lead Bank) alongside the Bridge cards, which could reduce settlement friction and cost over time and enable programmable payment features—potential long-term revenue and margin tailwinds if adopted broadly. Visa and Stripe’s Bridge plan stablecoin card expansion to over 100 countries
- Positive Sentiment: Macro volume tailwinds: the Nilson Report shows U.S. card spending hit $10 trillion in 2025, with Visa card purchase volume of about $7.028 trillion—supporting continued network revenue growth tied to higher transaction volumes. Mastercard and Visa Cards Reach $10 Trillion in Spending in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Visa is also expanding its geographic footprint through acquisitions in Argentina (Prisma, Newpay) and strategic investments (cornerstone in PayPay), reinforcing growth in Latin America and digital wallets—diversifies revenue beyond core North American volumes. Visa Expands Global Digital Payments Reach With Argentina Deals And PayPay IPO
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts note Visa’s valuation metrics are mixed versus targets—certain screens put valuation below analyst targets, which may attract value buyers but also reflects high expectations embedded in the stock. This is informational for positioning rather than an immediate catalyst. Visa Expands Digital Reach As Valuation Screens Below Analyst Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term sentiment has shown weakness in some coverage (noted by Benzinga), suggesting investors may be trimming exposure despite the crypto and expansion headlines—short-term stock volatility could persist. Visa Enhances Digital Payments With Bridge Partnership
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: expanding into stablecoin settlement and acquiring local processors draws regulatory scrutiny (noted in analyst write-ups) — compliance and rules in the U.S./U.K. or new markets could slow rollouts or add costs. Why Visa’s Prisma and Newpay Deals Come at a Critical Moment
NYSE V opened at $321.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.76. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on V. HSBC upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
