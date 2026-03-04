Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 344,109 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 344,109 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 48.9% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $199,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3%

NVDA opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

