John Wielen Buys 32,500 Shares of Orthocell (ASX:OCC) Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Free Report) insider John Wielen acquired 32,500 shares of Orthocell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.96 per share, with a total value of A$31,330.00.
Orthocell Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 9.17. The company has a market cap of $203.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.16.
About Orthocell
