Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 141,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $1,947,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.8%

AMG opened at $310.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.64 and its 200-day moving average is $269.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $334.78.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $9.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.73. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 34.55%.The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Zacks Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.14.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

