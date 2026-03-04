WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,831 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP James J. Wechsler sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $31,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,754.53. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shari Kruzinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,274. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $242,923. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76. WSFS Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 10.89%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.