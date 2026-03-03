TD Asset Management Inc Has $10.57 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,303,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 116.2% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,950,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 60.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,477,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after purchasing an additional 554,666 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,152,000 after purchasing an additional 526,163 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,514,000 after buying an additional 419,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.73.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.1%

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $152.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $160.58.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $857.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.92 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 28.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 140.87%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Further Reading

