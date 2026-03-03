Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 13.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) were down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 6,095,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,075,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $26.75 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UUUU

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 30.69 and a quick ratio of 28.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 130.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 59,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $889,738.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,004.55. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 38,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $556,604.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 110,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,772.96. This trade represents a 25.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,883,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,202 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,194,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,366,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,952,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,472,000 after buying an additional 2,058,920 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 530.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,068,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,183 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.